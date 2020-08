Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to keep reverse down on 2020 Waverunner EXR when engine is off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location PA Age 51 Posts 1 How to keep reverse down on 2020 Waverunner EXR when engine is off Trying to get to the rooster tail tubing so I can install an inline shutoff. If the reverse cage was down I could get to it. Can't figure out how keep it down or disconnect it temporarily.



Any ideas? Last edited by NSXNEXT; Yesterday at 10:15 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules