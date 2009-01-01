Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FX HO Misfiring? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2002 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 66 Yamaha FX HO Misfiring? 2015 model with about 50 hours. It always started up almost instantaneously, even the first time after sitting all Winter. This year it cranks for a few seconds when cold, and starts up good when warmed up. I'm reporting this to show a difference in perceived performance, not necessarily a problem.



The last 2 times out after leaving the dock and accelerating up to cruising speed it would balk as though it was missing. The " sputter" for lack of a better term, was not continuous, but it would "miss" every 15 seconds or so. It After about 10 minutes it ran smooth at cruise speed for the rest of the day.



At idle in forward (no wake speed setting) it also runs a little rough all the time.



I got no alarms or warning codes. I don't have no way to personally check the ECM.



