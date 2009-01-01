|
|
-
Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships Sept. 12 & 13
Racers, it's been quite a struggle but I am pleased to finally be able to announce we are APPROVED for racing!! September 12 & 13, La Paz County Park, Patria Flats, Parker, AZ
This will be The Hot Products Best of the West IJSBA National Championships & IJSBA World Finals Qualifier!
On-site camping (dry only) will be available in the pit area - nominal fee.
Details and information including entry form will be forthcoming. Please note, no spectators, only racers, families, crew members will be allowed.
Start making plans as this will be the only West Coast IJSBA Sanctioned race in 2020!!
For updates and information please visit www.rpmracingent.com email rpmracingent@yahoo.com or call (310) 318-4012
LET'S GO RACING......FINALLY!!!
Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 08:00 PM.
