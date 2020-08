Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 650 CDK2 38 intake manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 137 WTB: 650 CDK2 38 intake manifold So in the process of taking apart my blown up 650sx motor (cage on crank shaft roller bearing of the con rod miserably failed). I pulled off my silver intake manifold only to find a casting error right on the split that led to a piece that popped off!!!



Anyone have a kawi 650 CDK2 38mm intake manifold laying around?



118044938_3876886608994286_6681307012445726945_o.jpg

Re: WTB: 650 CDK2 38 intake manifold I might what would like to purchase a silver 650 manifold for.

