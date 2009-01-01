Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Andrewgoyett117@gmail/SCAMMER? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Sunland,Calif Age 53 Posts 58 Andrewgoyett117@gmail/SCAMMER? I posted that i needed a hood for my pwc and this guy messaged me through my email here and said that a guy named Andrew had one in good condition for sale to email him @ Andrewgoyett117@gmail.com and i did and i think this guy is a scammer. his english is not good and i looked him up on google and found a few sites that he sent the same email to . The sites were on trucks and other parts this guy claims that he has parts for sale as well as car and parts. Be aware of this guy. He sounds fishy. Im gonna email him and ask for pictures and see what happens.

