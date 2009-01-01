|
|
-
Resident Guru
Seadoo 951 cylinders, MPEM, ebox
Pics to follow. Upload function was hanging up.
They all cake off a seadoo xp.
Cylinders could use a hone. MPEM and Ebox should be fine. I gave up rebuilding it and parted it all out. This stuff needs a home thats not in my garage. Make offer.
-
Resident Guru
Re: Seadoo 951 cylinders, MPEM, ebox
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules