 Seadoo 951 cylinders, MPEM, ebox
  Today, 02:46 PM #1
    BBYamaha
    BBYamaha is offline
    Resident Guru BBYamaha's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    San Antonio
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,043

    Seadoo 951 cylinders, MPEM, ebox

    Pics to follow. Upload function was hanging up.

    They all cake off a seadoo xp.

    Cylinders could use a hone. MPEM and Ebox should be fine. I gave up rebuilding it and parted it all out. This stuff needs a home thats not in my garage. Make offer.
    93 superjet 760 see engine build here...
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=203959
    major overhaul in progress... again

    09 Superjet with goodies
  Today, 02:57 PM #2
    BBYamaha
    BBYamaha is offline
    Resident Guru BBYamaha's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    San Antonio
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,043

    Re: Seadoo 951 cylinders, MPEM, ebox

    DC599EF0-95F7-4E68-8B25-6022BC7A55B2.jpeg60CBE910-24E2-4194-A1A9-03EAD3195774.jpeg59A6805D-E75E-44E3-842B-5804FEA5A55D.jpeg
    93 superjet 760 see engine build here...
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=203959
    major overhaul in progress... again

    09 Superjet with goodies
