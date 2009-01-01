Thread: Dock Photos

 Dock Photos
    Dock Photos

    I will be building or buying a dock in the next year or two and can not decide if I want an aluminum floating dock or a fixed wooden dock. I have been weighing out the advantages of each for a year now and can't make a decision. This will be our primary place to hangout, eat, entertain, relax, & more. My wife will be working from home 30+% of the time and will most likely be setup on the dock weather permitting. Budget is set at $40K max for a double slip covered dock. We currently have a 10'x10' wooden floater with 20' gangway that we plan to keep for dock starts, skis, & swimming.

    So show me what you've got. I don't care if it is yours, a friends, neighbors, or just one on the lake or river that you like. Tips, tricks, accessories, etc. would be appreciated. I searched the site and was unable to find a similar thread.
    Re: Dock Photos

    Sub'd!

