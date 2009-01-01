Thread: Dock Photos

|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Dock Photos
I will be building or buying a dock in the next year or two and can not decide if I want an aluminum floating dock or a fixed wooden dock. I have been weighing out the advantages of each for a year now and can't make a decision. This will be our primary place to hangout, eat, entertain, relax, & more. My wife will be working from home 30+% of the time and will most likely be setup on the dock weather permitting. Budget is set at $40K max for a double slip covered dock. We currently have a 10'x10' wooden floater with 20' gangway that we plan to keep for dock starts, skis, & swimming.
So show me what you've got. I don't care if it is yours, a friends, neighbors, or just one on the lake or river that you like. Tips, tricks, accessories, etc. would be appreciated. I searched the site and was unable to find a similar thread.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Dock Photos
Sub'd!
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules