Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 770 daytona water lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location ND Age 32 Posts 8 770 daytona water lines Hello,

I'm looking for any advice I can get on the water lines routing for a 1997 tiger shark 770 daytona. I'm not real familiar with jet skis but over the past couple of years I have been in and out of a few of them and I'm trying to get this one buttoned up and functioning correctly but not real sure on the water line routing for cooling system. My manifold has 3 ports on it, one smaller one next to engine manifold, one 90° fitting by the bend upwards and another bigger straight fitting next to temp sensor hole. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules