Hello,
I'm looking for any advice I can get on the water lines routing for a 1997 tiger shark 770 daytona. I'm not real familiar with jet skis but over the past couple of years I have been in and out of a few of them and I'm trying to get this one buttoned up and functioning correctly but not real sure on the water line routing for cooling system. My manifold has 3 ports on it, one smaller one next to engine manifold, one 90° fitting by the bend upwards and another bigger straight fitting next to temp sensor hole. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.