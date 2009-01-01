|
98 gdx limited no thrust, max 6500rpm . Engine problem
Hi guys
My 98 gsx limited will not get past 6500rpm.
Barely any thrust. Thought it was cavitation. It is not. Changed wear ring, resealed the shoe, seal carrier etc...
It will not rev up more than 6500 and I'm getting low 12v warning.
Please see video. Sounds like it's not reving at full potential. Half throttle to full throttle barely any difference.
Compression is good , cant remember top of my head but I think it was 145ish on both.
Both carbs rebuilt with new needles and pop off pressure adjusted to manual specs.
Fuel lines changed to black ones.
I have no idea what to do
Please help. I'm on my wrist end with that thing
Re: 98 gdx limited no thrust, max 6500rpm . Engine problem
Its 98 gsx limited. Sorry for typo
