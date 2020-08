Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: CDI Resistane Check 89 yamaha 500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Pa Posts 9 CDI Resistane Check 89 yamaha 500 Clymer manual has resistance chart for 6K8-10. I have a 6K8-11 and can not find resistance chart for this unit. Please advise if you have one or know where I can obtain one. I put a used one in and it ran for an hour or so. I checked the main coil, starter switch and the pulse and lighting coil etc. All seem to be good. So I'm back to the cdi.

