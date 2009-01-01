|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Q about Kawasaki ZXI automatic trim. (k a t s)
Last winter I bought two 1100 ZXI jet skis. I've never owned a jet ski before so I'm learning fast. My question is about the automatic trim function. The 96 will start out with the nozzle fully down until you hit 2,000 RPM and then it'll come up to level. The 97 comes up to level at 4000 RPM.
The 96 feels like it cuts out too soon, the 97 feels like it cuts out too late. I'm not real sure why they are different, or if they are both correct. Both of these have been through several owners.
Any info will be appreciated.
