Thread: Mikuni sbn44

  Today, 02:45 PM #1
    Lassiter32
    Lassiter32 is online now
    Frequent Poster Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    32
    Posts
    198

    Mikuni sbn44

    Hello. Looking for a SBN44 for my Kawasaki super chicken. Lemme know what ya have. Thanks.
  Today, 03:34 PM #2
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    28
    Posts
    390

    Re: Mikuni sbn44

    You looking for a single or dual set up?
  Today, 04:22 PM #3
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is online now
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Hermosa Beach, CA
    Age
    29
    Posts
    1,502

    Re: Mikuni sbn44

    I have one. PM Me $75 Shipped
