Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: yamaha kill switch assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location Midwest Age 54 Posts 48 yamaha kill switch assembly I have a 1994 yamaha waverunner 3. Bad kill switch.

I bought a new kill switch assembly. It has connectors on the end of the cable that seem to be too big to pull through the steering column.

I actually was able to pull the old connector up and I had a string tied to the connectors.

I then tied the string to the connectors on the new assembly and tried to pull them down through the steering column. I can't get them through.

I may have actually damaged one of the connectors on the new assembly.



Unless someone has a suggestion that will work, I am about to cut the wires, pull them through then solder and heat shrink the connectors back on.



Hope someone can help.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location THE BEACH..LONG ISLAND NY Posts 138 Re: yamaha kill switch assembly I had the same thing happen to my 2005 FX Cruiser recently.

I couldnt get the wires through to pull the new ones and make the connection.

Afterwards, I realized that I didnt have to pull anything. Theres nothing wrong with the wiring or the connections. Just put the new Start/Stop switch on and connect the new wires to the old and tuck them under the shroud for the handlebars. Its the switch that needed removal not the wiring.

Once I got to the point where you are though I surrendered and brought it to a great mechanic and the ran all the wires and were done in an hour.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules