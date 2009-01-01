 yamaha kill switch assembly
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:37 AM #1
    bobw2961
    bobw2961 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    Midwest
    Age
    54
    Posts
    48

    yamaha kill switch assembly

    I have a 1994 yamaha waverunner 3. Bad kill switch.
    I bought a new kill switch assembly. It has connectors on the end of the cable that seem to be too big to pull through the steering column.
    I actually was able to pull the old connector up and I had a string tied to the connectors.
    I then tied the string to the connectors on the new assembly and tried to pull them down through the steering column. I can't get them through.
    I may have actually damaged one of the connectors on the new assembly.

    Unless someone has a suggestion that will work, I am about to cut the wires, pull them through then solder and heat shrink the connectors back on.

    Hope someone can help.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:46 AM #2
    surfer8210
    surfer8210 is offline
    PWCToday Regular surfer8210's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    THE BEACH..LONG ISLAND NY
    Posts
    138

    Re: yamaha kill switch assembly

    I had the same thing happen to my 2005 FX Cruiser recently.
    I couldnt get the wires through to pull the new ones and make the connection.
    Afterwards, I realized that I didnt have to pull anything. Theres nothing wrong with the wiring or the connections. Just put the new Start/Stop switch on and connect the new wires to the old and tuck them under the shroud for the handlebars. Its the switch that needed removal not the wiring.
    Once I got to the point where you are though I surrendered and brought it to a great mechanic and the ran all the wires and were done in an hour.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 