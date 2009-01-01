|
yamaha kill switch assembly
I have a 1994 yamaha waverunner 3. Bad kill switch.
I bought a new kill switch assembly. It has connectors on the end of the cable that seem to be too big to pull through the steering column.
I actually was able to pull the old connector up and I had a string tied to the connectors.
I then tied the string to the connectors on the new assembly and tried to pull them down through the steering column. I can't get them through.
I may have actually damaged one of the connectors on the new assembly.
Unless someone has a suggestion that will work, I am about to cut the wires, pull them through then solder and heat shrink the connectors back on.
Hope someone can help.
Thanks
Re: yamaha kill switch assembly
I had the same thing happen to my 2005 FX Cruiser recently.
I couldnt get the wires through to pull the new ones and make the connection.
Afterwards, I realized that I didnt have to pull anything. Theres nothing wrong with the wiring or the connections. Just put the new Start/Stop switch on and connect the new wires to the old and tuck them under the shroud for the handlebars. Its the switch that needed removal not the wiring.
Once I got to the point where you are though I surrendered and brought it to a great mechanic and the ran all the wires and were done in an hour.
