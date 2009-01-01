Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Sea-Doo GTX Starting Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Illinois Age 50 Posts 1 1996 Sea-Doo GTX Starting Issues Please help..My 1996 GTX has intermittent starting issues. I plug the lanyard in and sometimes I get no beeps and after red lights go on the dash I get one red light blinks three times and the motor does not turn over. Sometimes I get the double beep when I plug the lanyard in then three long beeps and nothing. When it does start and I'm in the water it runs great for 5 minutes then starts to bog down at 30 MPH. My local mechanic was thinking the relay module part# 278000656 was bad. Part is discontinued. Is there a way to bypass the relay to rule it out? As far as the bogging issue rebuilt the carbs and cleaned the fuel selector because would only run on reserve. Thank You!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules