Alright I need some more advice. I rebuilt a big pin motor to drop in my x2. Found a good deal in a Kommander head and some 29cc domes so decided to run that. Installed the head with a brand new oring kit to make sure everything was sealed.
I am using one of the water fittings on the head as a dedicated spot for a flush kit. When I fire up the ski and turn the hose on, I see a small amount of water seeping out from a couple of the head studs.
Has anyone seen this happen before, know what might be happening and have a solution?