 750 Big Pin Kommander head
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:40 AM #1
    kawix2
    kawix2 is online now
    PWCToday Guru kawix2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2004
    Location
    Cali
    Age
    40
    Posts
    416

    750 Big Pin Kommander head

    Alright I need some more advice. I rebuilt a big pin motor to drop in my x2. Found a good deal in a Kommander head and some 29cc domes so decided to run that. Installed the head with a brand new oring kit to make sure everything was sealed.

    I am using one of the water fittings on the head as a dedicated spot for a flush kit. When I fire up the ski and turn the hose on, I see a small amount of water seeping out from a couple of the head studs.

    Has anyone seen this happen before, know what might be happening and have a solution?
    '92 750 x2
    96 Raider 1100
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:44 AM #2
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    85

    Re: 750 Big Pin Kommander head

    Hey dude!
    I think you need a head gasket that works with your head. Some times when you use an aftermarket head it's tricky to.find the right head gasket...

    Enviado desde mi S60 mediante Tapatalk
    91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped
    92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker
    99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:48 AM #3
    kawix2
    kawix2 is online now
    PWCToday Guru kawix2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2004
    Location
    Cali
    Age
    40
    Posts
    416

    Re: 750 Big Pin Kommander head

    Would you run a head gasket with the orings?
    '92 750 x2
    96 Raider 1100
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:54 AM #4
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    85

    Re: 750 Big Pin Kommander head

    Yes, orings seal the gap between the dome and the head water jacket but you must seal the water jacket and the cylinder water jacket or you will have leaks! The problem is finding the right gasket for your aftermarket head, so you need a stock gasket for a slightly larger bore so the orings clear it and are able to seal against the cylinders directly. For instance, a 800 gasket will do the trick on a 650 with a westcoast oring head... Or just use the stock gasket, I've done it and it works but I just prefere to have stuff work as designed.

    Enviado desde mi S60 mediante Tapatalk
    91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped
    92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker
    99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. critracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 