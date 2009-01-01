Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 Big Pin Kommander head #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 40 Posts 416 750 Big Pin Kommander head Alright I need some more advice. I rebuilt a big pin motor to drop in my x2. Found a good deal in a Kommander head and some 29cc domes so decided to run that. Installed the head with a brand new oring kit to make sure everything was sealed.



I am using one of the water fittings on the head as a dedicated spot for a flush kit. When I fire up the ski and turn the hose on, I see a small amount of water seeping out from a couple of the head studs.



Has anyone seen this happen before, know what might be happening and have a solution? '92 750 x2

96 Raider 1100 #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 85 Re: 750 Big Pin Kommander head Hey dude!

I think you need a head gasket that works with your head. Some times when you use an aftermarket head it's tricky to.find the right head gasket...



Enviado desde mi S60 mediante Tapatalk

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine) #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 40 Posts 416 Re: 750 Big Pin Kommander head Would you run a head gasket with the orings? '92 750 x2

96 Raider 1100 #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 85 Re: 750 Big Pin Kommander head Yes, orings seal the gap between the dome and the head water jacket but you must seal the water jacket and the cylinder water jacket or you will have leaks! The problem is finding the right gasket for your aftermarket head, so you need a stock gasket for a slightly larger bore so the orings clear it and are able to seal against the cylinders directly. For instance, a 800 gasket will do the trick on a 650 with a westcoast oring head... Or just use the stock gasket, I've done it and it works but I just prefere to have stuff work as designed.



Enviado desde mi S60 mediante Tapatalk

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

