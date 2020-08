Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Advant ignition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Monroe WA Age 27 Posts 26 Blog Entries 2 Advant ignition doing a 750 x2 swap and hearing about this advant system. Is it actually worth it and who is selling this set up? Can't find much on it with simple searches #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,078 Re: Advant ignition advent ignition.

good systems but you need to make sure your electrical system is up to snuff.

advent ignition.

good systems but you need to make sure your electrical system is up to snuff.

still available new and used come up here and there.

