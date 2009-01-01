 Trailer Light Wiring 97 Tritron Lite
  Today, 12:04 AM
    millz90
    millz90 is offline
    Frequent Poster millz90's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    41
    Posts
    295

    Trailer Light Wiring 97 Tritron Lite

    Hey guys...trying to figure out the wiring in this trailer.

    I bought a Y harness and thought I could just use that end since the a post on the original connector broke off. I thought all the wires matched and there where just 2 white wires.l that I would splice together but it ends up one of the white wires have a green stripe but I dont know that to be the issue to be.

    What combination would you try ? Lol The wires I pulled out from the side lights dont even match the colors at the connector?!?!
    I mean there is the obviously which I tried and multiple other combinations but non of them
    worked.

    will this even work?

    green to green
    yellow to yellow
    white to white
    brown wire on the yellow side to the brown one on the connector yellow side
    brown wire on the green side to the brown one on the connector green side
    what about the white wire with a green stripe?
