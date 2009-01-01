Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trailer Light Wiring 97 Tritron Lite #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 295 Trailer Light Wiring 97 Tritron Lite Hey guys...trying to figure out the wiring in this trailer.



I bought a Y harness and thought I could just use that end since the a post on the original connector broke off. I thought all the wires matched and there where just 2 white wires.l that I would splice together but it ends up one of the white wires have a green stripe but I dont know that to be the issue to be.



What combination would you try ? Lol The wires I pulled out from the side lights dont even match the colors at the connector?!?!

I mean there is the obviously which I tried and multiple other combinations but non of them

worked.



will this even work?



green to green

yellow to yellow

white to white

brown wire on the yellow side to the brown one on the connector yellow side

brown wire on the green side to the brown one on the connector green side

what about the white wire with a green stripe? Attached Images EE792129-912A-4765-A3BD-1CCBFAD2C8CB.jpeg (2.40 MB, 1 views)

