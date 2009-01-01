|
ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold
let me know what you have and how much shipped
Re: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold
I would say get the adapter and bore your stock manifold if possible did that for my 750 slot cheaper works well but the sbn manifolds for the 650s are alot more available also cheaper so if you find a good price may be worth it
Re: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold
Doing a 750 swap on my x2 and do not have a manifold to do that or I would. Right now I have a dual 38 set up and I'm going to a single 46mm
