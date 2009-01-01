 ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold
    Notorious397
    ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold

    let me know what you have and how much shipped
    Austin1goss
    Re: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold

    I would say get the adapter and bore your stock manifold if possible did that for my 750 slot cheaper works well but the sbn manifolds for the 650s are alot more available also cheaper so if you find a good price may be worth it
    Notorious397
    Re: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold

    Doing a 750 swap on my x2 and do not have a manifold to do that or I would. Right now I have a dual 38 set up and I'm going to a single 46mm
