Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Monroe WA Age 27 Posts 26 Blog Entries 2 ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold let me know what you have and how much shipped #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 385 Re: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold I would say get the adapter and bore your stock manifold if possible did that for my 750 slot cheaper works well but the sbn manifolds for the 650s are alot more available also cheaper so if you find a good price may be worth it #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Monroe WA Age 27 Posts 26 Blog Entries 2 Re: ISO 650sx 46mm intake manifold Doing a 750 swap on my x2 and do not have a manifold to do that or I would. Right now I have a dual 38 set up and I'm going to a single 46mm

