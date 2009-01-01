Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 xp carbs pop off #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Tea SD Age 41 Posts 58 96 xp carbs pop off decided to check carbs for possible rebuild and check pop off pressure



WTH is going on here??



Needle and seat arent even in the carb i can pump the gauge as far as it will go

Thats the return line...

