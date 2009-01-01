 96 xp carbs pop off
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:44 PM #1
    Jodean
    Jodean is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Tea SD
    Age
    41
    Posts
    58

    96 xp carbs pop off

    decided to check carbs for possible rebuild and check pop off pressure

    WTH is going on here??

    Needle and seat arent even in the carb i can pump the gauge as far as it will go
    Attached Images Attached Images
    1996 Seadoo XP stock
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:02 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,039

    Re: 96 xp carbs pop off

    Thats the return line...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 