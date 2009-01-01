Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Edmonton Posts 1 1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question My electrical box in my 750 SXI seems different from every picture I've seen. For starters, the four wire plug from the stator has the two outside wires (purple and red) appearing to have started melting

together. On the e-box side both wires are absent. Is this a total loss ignition system?

IMG-3027.jpg IMG-3030.jpgIMG-3031.jpgIMG-3034.jpg

Thanks in advance.

Looks like an ebox from a sit down ski like a ss zxi 750

