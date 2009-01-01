 1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question
  1. Today, 12:20 PM #1
    TrentO
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Edmonton
    Posts
    1

    1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question

    My electrical box in my 750 SXI seems different from every picture I've seen. For starters, the four wire plug from the stator has the two outside wires (purple and red) appearing to have started melting
    together. On the e-box side both wires are absent. Is this a total loss ignition system?
    IMG-3027.jpg IMG-3030.jpgIMG-3031.jpgIMG-3034.jpg
    Thanks in advance.
    -Trent
  2. Today, 01:21 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    176

    Re: 1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question

    Looks like an ebox from a sit down ski like a ss zxi 750
