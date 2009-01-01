|
1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question
My electrical box in my 750 SXI seems different from every picture I've seen. For starters, the four wire plug from the stator has the two outside wires (purple and red) appearing to have started melting
together. On the e-box side both wires are absent. Is this a total loss ignition system?
IMG-3027.jpg IMG-3030.jpgIMG-3031.jpgIMG-3034.jpg
Thanks in advance.
-Trent
Re: 1998 750 SXI Pro Electrical box question
Looks like an ebox from a sit down ski like a ss zxi 750
