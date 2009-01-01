Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Maint reminder reset on 2005 GTX std #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Orange, Ct Posts 16 Maint reminder reset on 2005 GTX std I am trying to reset this myself. I have read several posts with conflicting information.

When I put lanyard on "Maint" flashes for a few seconds then goes away. When I start it the same . If I don't take lanyard off the post and shut it down, then restart there is no message.



I tried putting lanyard on and when message flashed I press the set button but it still comes on next time i put the lanyard back on. I tried pressing set as soon as it starts with the message flashing but no luck.



I checked for fault codes by pressing mode five times and no codes appear - it goes right to "end".



I could swear I reset this once before but maybe I'm thinking of my old RX.



Is there a trick here or do I really need to take it to the shop?



Thanks in advance,

Mark









