 Sleeper lurking in bushes
  1. Yesterday, 11:05 PM #1
    croftylake
    PWCToday Newbie
    Sleeper lurking in bushes

    New here been member for a bit.
    Finally Lady was ready to sell and I stopped by just at the right time. From the road it looked like a plain stock 86 or 87 x2. Same colors as a 300 I had.
    Anyway trailer and ski for next to nothing I had offered her like 4times that in past.

    So after much wrestling ski was free from vines and what do you know brand new looking ocean pro ride plate. Quick glance underneath and a aftermarket intake

    Cool only thing I could see from rode was the rubber and metal ring around front.

    Popped the hood and my I almost lost my virginity again.
    Nice red RandD pipe with westcoast manifold. At the end of that was a westcoast water box with the exhaust exiting out back of ski. Then a pjs head above that a msd coil way back the msd with programmable box.
    On intake it has a dual R and d but know carbs.
    The motor turns over nice and feels like it has very strong compression. Have not hooked up battery yet rotating it a bit by hand been sitting for at least 6 years.
    Sorry for long post oh yeah it's a 750. Not sure if it's big or little pin. So what carbs or do I run a single carb?20200817_135700.jpg20200818_064546.jpg
  2. Yesterday, 11:07 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Re: Sleeper lurking in bushes

    Dual 44 mikunis probably.


    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
  3. Yesterday, 11:29 PM #3
    croftylake
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Sleeper lurking in bushes

    Has what appears to be huge ports20200818_182448.jpg
    Lot of opinions that one carb might be better. Looking for some suggestions
  4. Yesterday, 11:48 PM #4
    DeMan686
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Sleeper lurking in bushes

    Dang Sweat find


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by DeMan686; Yesterday at 11:48 PM.
  5. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #5
    offroadtoys
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Sleeper lurking in bushes

    I'm sitting here wide mouthed! Damn great find. Only thing I ever found "in the weeds" around here is a Wetbike. Been sitting in the same spot for 10 years, and before that it sat in another spot on the same property for the 10 years.
