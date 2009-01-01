 kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed
  Today, 05:45 PM #1
    bbar
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Coastal, NJ
    Posts
    74

    kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed

    Hi, Working on a friends '88 650 sx. Need to pull and replace pump a couple of times with water tests in between. I'm not going to go through all the crap of siliconing the pump in and then cutting it out for a 20 minute ride. What can I expect the ski to do because of no silicone. I'm assuming cavitation. Will it at least move a little? That's all I need for these test runs. Thanks.
  Today, 05:50 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    44
    Posts
    827

    Re: kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed

    It will go, just really bad cavitation. If you have a rubber strip you could lay in there or some weatherstripping it might help.


  Today, 08:14 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,258

    Re: kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed

    It may or may not even move. I have had extremely bad cavitation with just a small chunk missing...I can't imagine it without any sealant at all
