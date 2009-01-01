Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 74 kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed Hi, Working on a friends '88 650 sx. Need to pull and replace pump a couple of times with water tests in between. I'm not going to go through all the crap of siliconing the pump in and then cutting it out for a 20 minute ride. What can I expect the ski to do because of no silicone. I'm assuming cavitation. Will it at least move a little? That's all I need for these test runs. Thanks. #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 44 Posts 827 Re: kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed It will go, just really bad cavitation. If you have a rubber strip you could lay in there or some weatherstripping it might help.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,258 Re: kaw 650- what happens if pump not siliconed It may or may not even move. I have had extremely bad cavitation with just a small chunk missing...I can't imagine it without any sealant at all Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

It may or may not even move. I have had extremely bad cavitation with just a small chunk missing...I can't imagine it without any sealant at all

