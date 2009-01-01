|
Hi, Working on a friends '88 650 sx. Need to pull and replace pump a couple of times with water tests in between. I'm not going to go through all the crap of siliconing the pump in and then cutting it out for a 20 minute ride. What can I expect the ski to do because of no silicone. I'm assuming cavitation. Will it at least move a little? That's all I need for these test runs. Thanks.
It will go, just really bad cavitation. If you have a rubber strip you could lay in there or some weatherstripping it might help.
It may or may not even move. I have had extremely bad cavitation with just a small chunk missing...I can't imagine it without any sealant at all
