  Today, 04:09 PM
    Rx1Mountain
    Rx1Mountain is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    385

    Hx FPP Msd Ecwi questions.

    Bought a used factory pipe with water injection and a msd box for the ecwi. Having all sorts of issues getting this thing to run and started digging into the water injection. I assume I have all the connections correct on the msd, which could possibly be confirmed here, however it has steady power running to the injector that doesnt change whether running or off. Wondering if anyone had any insight or a used micro touch for sale I could just replace this with. Ski does run and rev limiter appears to be either gone or very high. Thanks in advance.
  Today, 04:12 PM
    Rx1Mountain
    Rx1Mountain is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    385

    Re: Hx FPP Msd Ecwi questions.

    Pics of wiring
    Attached Images Attached Images
