Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hx FPP Msd Ecwi questions. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Wisconsin Posts 385 Hx FPP Msd Ecwi questions. Bought a used factory pipe with water injection and a msd box for the ecwi. Having all sorts of issues getting this thing to run and started digging into the water injection. I assume I have all the connections correct on the msd, which could possibly be confirmed here, however it has steady power running to the injector that doesnt change whether running or off. Wondering if anyone had any insight or a used micro touch for sale I could just replace this with. Ski does run and rev limiter appears to be either gone or very high. Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Wisconsin Posts 385 Re: Hx FPP Msd Ecwi questions. Pics of wiring Attached Images 15977814596182312308910631732516.jpg (3.13 MB, 1 views)

Pics of wiring Attached Images 15977814596182312308910631732516.jpg (3.13 MB, 1 views)
15977814596182312308910631732516.jpg (3.13 MB, 1 views) 1597781406137130576294611371932.jpg (2.90 MB, 1 views)

