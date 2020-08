Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: carb experts, help needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 46 carb experts, help needed 97 GSX

replaced all grey fuel lines, new fuel selector

Brand new carbs from osd.

set high low according to manual

set idle to 3k.

when starting initially get a quick pop then idles at 3k on trailer.

when adding throttle on trailer engine races, and wont come back down when throttle is released

i have to choke engine to get it to stop racing, start/stop button wont stop it, nor removing dess key

what do i need to look for, what did i do wrong?



Sounds like an air leak to me and/or something like the butterfly/butterflies are sticking open.

Have you performed a carb synchronization of the carbs?



