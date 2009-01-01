Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 head studs? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 131 650 head studs? Whelp, A ring decided it wanted to exit the rear cylinder of my 650sx. (Damn thing was running great too). Anyways, after seeing what i have to work with ill need some new head studs for the motor i build out of the two bad ones i have.



Where to get head studs? Or do i just rock stainless bolts from the hardware store? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules