Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 550sx Keihen Fuel Pump Rebuild Options #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location joplin, mo Age 44 Posts 17 91 550sx Keihen Fuel Pump Rebuild Options Got the carb rebuild kit and went to tearing down. Got the fuel pump tore apart and having hard time finding rebuild kit or parts.



What are options for the pump rebuild or possibly replace? Maybe different Carb?



Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules