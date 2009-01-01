Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx flooding, backfire out exhaust #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 32 Posts 234 550sx flooding, backfire out exhaust Alright guys, just finished up a full rebuild on my 550sx reed motor last week and having some issues. First startup went perfect running on the stand hooked up to the hose, no issues whatsoever. Get it to the lake a few days later and start it in the water and it's only hitting on one cylinder, pulled plugs to find one plug soaked so put in fresh plugs, doesnt want to start and fouls both plugs this time. Pull it back out and another fresh set of plugs later it doesnt want to start on the trailer now, backfiring out the exhaust, frustrating as hell so gave up for the day. Ski has an SBN44 that I ran last season with no problem, pulled it apart and checked everything over, pop off is solid at 28psi, no leaks from the needle and seat. Really struggling to figure out what might be causing my issue. Stator is a fresh rebuild from JSS, ignition coil is fresh from them too. I've been through everything on this ski so don't know what I could be missing. He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

