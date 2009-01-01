Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTX w/ Major Engine Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location MO Age 24 Posts 5 GTX w/ Major Engine Problems I have a 2004 GTX 185 that had a 2012 SBT engine that failed (Connecting rod broke trashing the block). Now I am not sure what to do. I have taken apart the entire engine and the crankshaft looks to be okay and the two other pistons and connecting rods look okay. If I could find a short block I could probably piece everything back together. Here are a few questions I have.



1) Can I buy any connecting rod, and just replace the pistons. I see many different pistons on the internet. Some are $225 for a set of 3 and some are $225 a piece. What is the difference. They all say forged pistons that fit my engine.



2) Also bent the valves in the cylinder that the connecting rod broke. What valves should I get. I see a lot of people recommending the Supertech valves however there are also those Caltric valves for $113 a set. Whats the difference?



3) Finally what is the difference on the $50 starters and the $200 starters (need this because the rod hit the side of the starter).



