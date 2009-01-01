|
JS550, Hi from the south of england,
soso just got back into the world jetskis i have just brought a js550, not sure on year but its a 550pp with a rear exhaust,would love a reed motor.
had it around a month now sorted a few issues however parts are a hard find over here.
anyone from uk here too.
So hi all hope you are all well
