Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: West Coast Performance Parts: What happened to them and when? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location USA Age 41 Posts 17 West Coast Performance Parts: What happened to them and when? What happened to them and what year did they go away (and start?)?



Does anyone remember at one of IJSBA finals in Havasu (1984)? when they had a 440/550 painted in 'HONDA' colors and labeled as a Honda? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules