Mariner Performance Parts: What happened to them and when?
Mariner was all the rage for 440/550's until the much more interesting parts came along from
Ocean Pro, Westcoast, JS, Butch's, etc.
As I remember, Mariner's response seemed to not be much more than offering neon colors on there shame old, same old, parts, plus, how long can a better handle pole spring carry an entire company?
What happened to Mariner and what year did they go away (and start?)?
