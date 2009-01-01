Mariner was all the rage for 440/550's until the much more interesting parts came along from
Ocean Pro, Westcoast, JS, Butch's, etc.

As I remember, Mariner's response seemed to not be much more than offering neon colors on there shame old, same old, parts, plus, how long can a better handle pole spring carry an entire company?

What happened to Mariner and what year did they go away (and start?)?