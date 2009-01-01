Looking for reviews on this ski. The good and bad. Looks like the hull is the same as the other STX's but the upper deck is redesigned. Interested in top speed you are getting, handling in rough water and like I said other good and bad. Can't find any top view in person. Was also wondering if there is a tow hook for tubing etc. Was disappointed when it appears there is a u bolt style hook vs. a ski hook. Looking to upgrade and am interested in the 160 models

Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk