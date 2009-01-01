|
Intake Manifold / Throttle Body - 04 Aquatrax
Took my 04 Aquatrax to my mechanic to troubleshoot crank but no start condition. He believes the problem is with the Idle Air Control valve - after removing it, got it started by opening up the throttle while hitting the start button. Problem is that it was heavily corroded, and there is a buildup of water inside the fitting. He advised that it may be better to replace the Intake assembly. Parts though are very hard to find. Anyone know if the Intake Manifold / Throttle Body is model specific? Ive seen some online for a turbo and some for the 3-seater. I have a 2-seater non-turbo. Also, is there a car or motorcycle engine equivalent for cross referencing at an auto parts store?
