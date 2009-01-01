Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Sea Doo SPX Won't Start in Water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Evanston IL Age 17 Posts 8 1996 Sea Doo SPX Won't Start in Water Hey all. Yamaha guy here. Helping a friend troubleshoot his SPX which barely runs. Said he took it out last season when it suddenly died. Sat over winter, no maintenance, winterization or related. Sat in a cold garage all winter. Called me up asking if I wanted to help, said ofc yes, it's my hobby. Rebuilt the carbs, no leaks and confirmed fuel pressure. Took very long to start afterwards but only because I was priming in the wrong direction. On the yammys the fuel inlet is on PTO side. Once that was taken care of, after about 3 rough starts the system was primed, very responsive yet couldn't idle and shot some thick nasty sludge from exhaust. Turned up idle speed and turned down low speed fuel adjust back to factory. Gonna presume that fixed idle since it was showing rich symptoms. Afterwards we dropped it in the water to find it wouldn't start. Pulled plugs which were wet put em back in and tried again out of water, nothing. We noticed fuel and smoke spraying out of the carbs air intake. Threw on airbox to assist with manifold pressure but still nothing. Dried the wet spark plugs again, dripped some fuel down the spark plug hole since the wetness on the spark plugs seemed like oil. Still nothing. And we gave up for the day. Now I've got a few guesses myself but new to Rotax so need some help. I'm guessing the rotary valve or possibly a battery? We had to charge battery overnight to even get the starter to crank.



Thanks in Advance!

Any help is much appreciated, I'm embarrassing myself.



1.5 Bore

Solas Concord

2001 Yamaha SUV1200, under restoration.1.5 BoreSolas Concord Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules