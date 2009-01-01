Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Maximum Stock RPM? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Southern Indiana Age 52 Posts 140 Maximum Stock RPM? My 06 F12X with a macsboost module(module only) installed is topping out at 6300RPM and 62 MPH . how does this compare to others out there with the same ski? ski is in pristine condition with 89 hours, fresh factory sparkplugs and 93 octane, oil changed in the spring and new air filter. on a different note, my other ski is a 05 F12 and will run 61 all day and hits 8100 RPM Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

