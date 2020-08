Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx Cylinder Head Hose Fitting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location TX Posts 1 650sx Cylinder Head Hose Fitting I am wondering if anyone knows what kind of thread this hose fitting is on the top of the cylinder head. I am suspecting " NPT but didnt want to crossthread it. I had my head machined and it did not come back with that part. Also, is there anything I need to do to keep it from leaking water or does it hold up pretty well once tightened?



Thanks for any help! Attached Images IMG_3819.jpg (48.1 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules