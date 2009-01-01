Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 STX 1100 CV carb questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location San Diego Posts 2 1999 STX 1100 CV carb questions Hey all,



Just got myself a new project, it's 1999 STX 1100. No history on the machine, I do know it had a locked up bottom end. Got it with a brand new long block so I'll be throwing the motor back together soon after I bore/hone the top end.



I decided to look at the carbs and I see no indications that it was starved for fuel. All the jets in all three carbs are clear, no gunk. I did find some indications it ingested some salt water but the ski it's self has no indications it ever took in water... so. No clue there.



Anywhos, that's all besides the point of this post. Why is there all the hate for these CV carbs? I've got some CDKII sitting around that seem to have a plethora of rebuild kits available for. But I'm sort of digging the single fuel pump and hardline fuel distribution setup these CV's have. Any thread you read it's a gaggle of parrots going "CV's bad, CV's trash"! But, ...why?



if I can't locate a decent rebuild kit for these CV's I might have to go with the CDK2's, but I don't see anything scary about these CV's vs the CDK2.



Edit - I have rebuilt 900's before and rebuild the CDK2 carbs countless times, but this is my first time toying with the CV's.

