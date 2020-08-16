Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 XL1200Ltd starter relay keeps blowing on water ski dies at the same time #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Posts 7 2000 XL1200Ltd starter relay keeps blowing on water ski dies at the same time So this is the second time this happened the first time I actually had a hose unplugged at the exhaust manifold and it let water in the ski. I thought that's what caused the ski to die, but it happened again with no water in the engine compartment. So I take off from the dock and within 5 minutes at 3mph the ski dies, I try to restart and it clicks one more time and then dead. The starter relay is toast. No clicking sound, gets Voltage from the green start button, new relay works and starts the ski, on water dies and repeat. This one is a cheapo I know but the first one was not. Battery is great have a GP1200R and same battery swapped them, no difference.

Is it a coincidence the ski dies at the same time as the relay goes out?



Good thing I got 2, am able to get towed back to dock!!! Was thinking to actually make a remote starter switch and connect to the 2 red terminals on the starter relay and start it that way, on water as soon as it dies. On the trailer it starts right away if I jump the 2 red wires, but relay is always toast.



I tested it in parallel to the GP1200R and it's pretty much the same deal. the CDI though, upon looking at it compared to the GP1200R the back of it doesn't look so smooth. It looks like it developed some scaling or salt build up. It could be from overheating, I don't know but it looks weird. Attached Images 20200816_164740.jpg (367.1 KB, 4 views)

Re: 2000 XL1200Ltd starter relay keeps blowing on water ski dies at the same time This is what is inside, looks like glass pieces. Attached Images 20200816_174701.jpg (302.2 KB, 3 views)

