 03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!
    03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!

    I am now on my second rebuild for BOTH of my 03 Waverunners in 16hrs run time. Each ski broke brand new SBT power valves. What am I doing wrong?
    Re: 03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!

    Buying power valves from SBT......
    Re: 03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Buying power valves from SBT......
    Is that a question? Yes. Factory power valves failed. Snapped at stem. Now sbt pv also snapping at stem. 16 hrs between 4 rebuild on 2 skis
