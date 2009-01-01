|
|
-
03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!
I am now on my second rebuild for BOTH of my 03 Waverunners in 16hrs run time. Each ski broke brand new SBT power valves. What am I doing wrong?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!
Buying power valves from SBT......
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: 03 xlt 800 keeps breaking new power valves PLEASE HELP!
Is that a question? Yes. Factory power valves failed. Snapped at stem. Now sbt pv also snapping at stem. 16 hrs between 4 rebuild on 2 skis
Originally Posted by Myself
Buying power valves from SBT......
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Dnewps
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules