 West Coast Pipe 650SX
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:21 PM #1
    mjkaliszak
    mjkaliszak is offline
    Frequent Poster mjkaliszak's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    57
    Posts
    271

    West Coast Pipe 650SX

    Price is $300
    I will use up to $25 of that for the buyer shipping cost
    Come & pick it up ? Price is $275
    Coupler is NEW
    Stinger has 6 1/2 rings
    Pipe is ceramic powder coated chrome.
    Silicone hoses come w/ pipe but not the Foster fittings
    PM me if interested
    Pay Pal ONLY no fee's my way
    If picking up directly ? CASH only no checks
    DO NOT SEND ME A MESSAGE THAT SAYS "SHIPPING to XXXXX ?"


    If $25 doesn't cover most of the shipping ? Any additional cost , I will notify the buyer and they can submit the final expense to me.

    IMG_8681.jpgIMG_8680.jpgIMG_8682.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by mjkaliszak; Today at 06:23 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 