I just bought a 2020 yamaha vx with the 3 cylinder motor I use to own the vx with the mr1 4 cylinder motor so these are new to me. My new ski only runs about 7200 RPM witch seems low to me and when ever I tail stand the ski with 2 people on it always blows out a cloud of burnt oil smoke for a few secounds. Witch idk if these motors aren't ment to be standing straight up or not but if not that really turns me off of the new superjet with that motor. It Only has10 hours on the ski and asking the dealer is like pulling teeth never answer and they just give me the run around on anything.