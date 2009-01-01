Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS Conversion Waterbox #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 30 Posts 96 JS Conversion Waterbox I am hoping to get my ski back together soonish and one of the remaining items I need to purchase is a waterbox for my 750 swap.



I am running one of the PJS 650 pipes and converting to rear exhaust. Additionally I may swap to an internal fuel fill so there can be more room up front.



What is everyone else running?



Thanks,



Sean

The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.









2004 Kawi-Doo

2001 Toyota Tundra

1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

