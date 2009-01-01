Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Power surging on the top end of a 787? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 245 Power surging on the top end of a 787? Have a 787 SPX, and the carb was rebuilt last year, everything has ran pretty great.



Had it out again maybe 2 weeks ago ran absolutely divine.



Took it out this week, and it would surge at the top end of the rev range? ...I don't think it was, but slightly felt like light cavitation in a weird way while at a steady throttle position



Seemed to accelerate just just fine at the bottom end and to the top, has the acceleration and punch I am used to



But at the top end cruising I can feel a pronounced repetitive surging or oscillation of power?



What might be a common reason for that? The carb was rebuilt last year with original mikuni parts, so I assume that has been good and proven to be so over many many outings.



The carb filters were clean when disassembled last time, and we sonically cleaned them also. The main prefilter is clean.



Possible it is the pump diaphragm that is failing?



What can cause surging, and is there anything to look for?



TIA! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) rotarypower101 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules