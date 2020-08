Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 750 ZXI Dry pipe mod possibility? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location PA Age 24 Posts 6 1996 750 ZXI Dry pipe mod possibility? Hey all,



I have been wondering about the possibility of performing the 1100 zxi dry pipe mod on the 750 and was wondering if anyone out there has done this. I have read a little about the 1100 mod on here and for the most part I believe it would be the same for the 750 since the exhaust are mainly the same. If anyone has any info on whether it would be worth it that would be great! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules