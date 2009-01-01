 Where to find a decent ski cover?
    Where to find a decent ski cover?

    I’ve got a 90 superjet and 86 x2 that are currently covered by tarps. I’ve been watching out for a decent cover for both of them, something to keep the dust off in the garage that looks better than harbor freight blue tarps. I caught a guy on Facebook once that was doing custom cover work, but I can’t for the life of me remember the name of his page! Anyone want to share where they are getting their ski covers these days?

