I have a 95 Sxi that I just removed the stock flame arrester and installed 2x Blowsion 2.5 inch tornado air filter. Last Friday when we took the ski out in stock configuration it ran fine. Today after I installed the 2x Blowsion 2.5 tornado air filters when you give the ski gas to get going the ski bogs down then dies. I believe the low speed needle needs to be adjusted since now the carbs are getting more air. Question I have is do I need to lean the low speed needle (turn in clockwise) or do I need to fatten it up (open CCW)? When adjust the low speed needle should I just make 1/4 turn adjustments? Also how will I know when I've found the sweet spot? Thanks in advance!