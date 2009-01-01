Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 SXi with new Air Filters now not running right #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 83 95 SXi with new Air Filters now not running right I have a 95 Sxi that I just removed the stock flame arrester and installed 2x Blowsion 2.5 inch tornado air filter. Last Friday when we took the ski out in stock configuration it ran fine. Today after I installed the 2x Blowsion 2.5 tornado air filters when you give the ski gas to get going the ski bogs down then dies. I believe the low speed needle needs to be adjusted since now the carbs are getting more air. Question I have is do I need to lean the low speed needle (turn in clockwise) or do I need to fatten it up (open CCW)? When adjust the low speed needle should I just make 1/4 turn adjustments? Also how will I know when I've found the sweet spot? Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

