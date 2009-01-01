Thread: Wtb 787 mpem

 Wtb 787 mpem
  Today, 04:35 PM #1
    jdparr15
    jdparr15 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    Ashland
    Posts
    8

    Wtb 787 mpem

    Im looking for any 787 carb mpem for an HX swap. Needs to have a programmed key.
  Today, 04:53 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,031

    Re: Wtb 787 mpem

    Just get a MSD enhancer & you dont need a MPEM & you have a ton of adjustability.
