Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wtb 787 mpem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Ashland Posts 8 Wtb 787 mpem Im looking for any 787 carb mpem for an HX swap. Needs to have a programmed key. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,031 Re: Wtb 787 mpem Just get a MSD enhancer & you dont need a MPEM & you have a ton of adjustability. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) jdparr15 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules