Thread: Wtb 787 mpem

|
|
-
Wtb 787 mpem
Im looking for any 787 carb mpem for an HX swap. Needs to have a programmed key.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Wtb 787 mpem
Just get a MSD enhancer & you dont need a MPEM & you have a ton of adjustability.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- jdparr15
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules