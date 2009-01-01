Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 130 D.I. fuel injector replacement tools needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location TX Age 30 Posts 1 2001 Kawasaki Ultra 130 D.I. fuel injector replacement tools needed I purchases this Ultra 130 DI from someone saying that all that needs to get done is to reprogram the injectors. So I was able to make the cable and I'm able to communicate with the EMM using the Kadiag software (Version 1.3) on my Win98SE VM. I have verified that the injectors programmed onto the EMM do need to be changed to the injectors installed on the Jet Ski now, but I'm not sure how to change the the injector information using the Kadiag software. I have read the STX DI software Manual about replacing Injectors, and all it says is there is a floppy disk that is provided with the purchase of the a new injector that has the flow characteristics and software instruction sheet. Can anyone please help me get my hands on the software instruction sheet or the software that is needed to reprogram the EMM with the new injector serial#'s. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

