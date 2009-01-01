Been looking and looking and this forum has been invaluable. Looked at several skis that "crank but won't run" that when I got there have no batteries and don't crank nor run. Looked at lots of others that have no compression and "low hours". Yet more that are general basket cases. What the heck is up with so many blown up skis? I had been looking at older models due to price. Then started looking at newer ones. Guys with ones that run want new ski prices. And ones that are priced decently don't run or run so incredibly poorly.
So, how do you guys (and gals) find decent used skis. I'm not above turning some wrenches, but all I can find are complete turds or top dollar cream puffs. No middle ground . . .So how scared should I be of skis that need top end and carb work?