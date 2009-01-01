Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Why so many dead skis? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Delaward Age 50 Posts 1 Why so many dead skis? Been looking and looking and this forum has been invaluable. Looked at several skis that "crank but won't run" that when I got there have no batteries and don't crank nor run. Looked at lots of others that have no compression and "low hours". Yet more that are general basket cases. What the heck is up with so many blown up skis? I had been looking at older models due to price. Then started looking at newer ones. Guys with ones that run want new ski prices. And ones that are priced decently don't run or run so incredibly poorly.



So, how do you guys (and gals) find decent used skis. I'm not above turning some wrenches, but all I can find are complete turds or top dollar cream puffs. No middle ground . . .So how scared should I be of skis that need top end and carb work? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,378 Re: Why so many dead skis? The #1 problem for "so many blown up skis" is simply this:



OWNER NEGLECT.



Everyone wants to ride and have and experience the fun factor a ski provides. But nobody wants to "pay to play".



It's really a "buyer beware" scenario to the fullest, if you decide to buy an older ski. Just know that you will need be a "detective" and, look for the clues, whether obvious or not, when considering a purchase. GroupK has a buyer's checklist when pondering a used pwc purchase. Basics like compression, ignition, and fuel delivery to the engine are important. But it goes MUCH deeper than that! Good deals and well taken care of skis do still exist. But finding them is another story.



I've owned my '96 Sea Doo GSX and my '98 Sea Doo SPX since brand new. And still ride these skis to this very day. I also added a '90 Kawasaki 550SX stand up and they are very well taken care of boats. I purchased my buddy's '96 Sea Doo GTi 3-seater which NEVER had any maintenance done to it...EVER! I purchased it because I wanted a 3-seater for family and friends to ride. But I knew it would need a lot of TLC and a full rebuild on the entire ski. But once I had it rebuilt. I know it would be taken care of and reliable. I know this particular ski's history because I borrowed this ski when I needed a 3-seater for family trips. So I guess if you know someone and know most of the ski's history. That can be a real advantage.

